Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.40 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

