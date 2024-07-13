Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.74 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,524 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %

SHOP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,778,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,356. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

