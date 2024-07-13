Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 53,142 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

