Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 29,479 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,479 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after purchasing an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,587. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.71. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

