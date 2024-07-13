Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Simply Good Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 112.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after buying an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL remained flat at $36.66 during trading hours on Friday. 684,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,215. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

