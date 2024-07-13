Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Twilio by 56.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Twilio by 942.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,383. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

