Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.16. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

