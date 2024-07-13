Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 55,343 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 67.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 1,241,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

