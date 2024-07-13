Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 208,621 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3,444.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,621 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Hims & Hers Health worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 8,662,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2,171.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,531. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

