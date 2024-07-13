Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 13,733 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 158.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,778. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

