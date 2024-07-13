Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Robert Half by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,050,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.