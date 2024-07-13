Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.64 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $537.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

