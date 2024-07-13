Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.55 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

