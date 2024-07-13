Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.62 Million in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Oddity Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,056,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,405,000 after buying an additional 461,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 370,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,763. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
