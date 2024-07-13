Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.32 Million in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of DHT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHT. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

DHT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.