Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.30 Million in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 101,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 1,187.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 82,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.1 %

LPG stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 542,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.