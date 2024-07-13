Quantbot Technologies LP Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 442.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.09. 2,090,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,039. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

