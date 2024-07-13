Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.12 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1,696.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.74. The company had a trading volume of 226,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,446. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

