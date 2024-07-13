Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1,100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1,932.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,098,000 after acquiring an additional 457,006 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 324,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

View Our Latest Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.