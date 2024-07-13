Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.46 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $98.05. 753,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

