Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2,418.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of AWK traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.06. 1,206,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,302. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

