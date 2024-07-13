Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.88 Million Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 890,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,200. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.