Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,191 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,986. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

