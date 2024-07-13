Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.47 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 176,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.30. 605,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,033. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.