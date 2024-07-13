Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,798,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.55. 99,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,278. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.19 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

