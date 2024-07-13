Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth about $720,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 92,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE remained flat at $289.84 during trading hours on Friday. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

