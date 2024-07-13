Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 340.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. 1,269,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

