Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.23. 737,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,984. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.