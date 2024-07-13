Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,020 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $87.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

