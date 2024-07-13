Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 41,324 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. 2,021,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,310. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.