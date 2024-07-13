Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,209 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.14. 50,810,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.