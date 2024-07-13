Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

EDU stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 1,427,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

