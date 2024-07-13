Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 77,833 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,833 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 2,506,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

