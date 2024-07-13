Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,659 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. 997,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,497. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

