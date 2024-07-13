Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 160,816 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160,816 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43,837 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,454,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 288,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading on Friday. 21,415,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,944,030. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

