Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $62.70. 2,121,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,442. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

