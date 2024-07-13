Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $950,192,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

