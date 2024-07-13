Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 396,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,665,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,724,000 after buying an additional 1,960,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,386,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

