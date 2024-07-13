Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 386,210 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 900.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,210 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AES were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AES by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,537,000 after acquiring an additional 325,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

