Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 27,172 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,172 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after buying an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,697. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

