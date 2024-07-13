Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 10,067 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 698.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $758.49. 898,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $736.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

