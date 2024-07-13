Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.32

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004011 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $244.65 million and approximately $27.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.82 or 0.05410146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00044753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,230,188 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.