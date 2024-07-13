Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Indivior PLC Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Indivior in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Indivior Stock Down 4.3 %
INDV opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million.
Institutional Trading of Indivior
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Indivior by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
