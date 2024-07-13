Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Q2 makes up approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Q2 worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,637 shares of company stock worth $5,675,220 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTWO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.61. 976,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

