Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by B. Riley (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.08 billion.
