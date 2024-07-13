Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by B. Riley (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

