Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Lifted by William Blair

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for P3 Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $388.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

PIII stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

