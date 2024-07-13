Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Balchem Co. Cut by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Balchem in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4,678.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after buying an additional 144,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $19,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

