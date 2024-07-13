Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading Down 2.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.20. 36,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 7,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

