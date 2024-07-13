PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 11.6%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 998,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,209,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

