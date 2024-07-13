Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.42. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 47,502 shares.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 47.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0433121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Increases Dividend

About Pulse Seismic

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pulse Seismic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.